Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

It comes after the German sportswear company faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act. The company said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review.