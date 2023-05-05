Adidas breakup with rapper Ye, lost Yeezy sales hit earnings

Profit was down to 60 million euros from 437 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, while profit margin shrank to a bare 1.1%. Net sales declined 1%, to 5.27 billion euros, and would have risen 9% with the Yeezy line, the company said Friday.

Losing the Yeezy brand is "of course hurting us," new CEO Bjorn Gulden said in a statement, which didn't explain what Adidas would do with 1.2 billion euros worth of unsold Yeezy shoes after the company cut ties with the rapper now known as Ye in October.