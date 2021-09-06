Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' dead at 54

As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known for taking advantage of a reputation for brutality that wasn't always real.

A cigarette in his mouth, he would whistle “The Farmer in the Dell" to ominously announce his arrival.

And he spoke many of the show's most memorable lines, including, “a man gotta have a code" and “all in the game yo, all in the game.”

The character also broke TV ground as an openly gay man whose sexuality wasn't central to his role.

Williams appeared in all five seasons of “The Wire” from 2002 to 2008, his character growing in prominence with each season.

___

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.

Caption FILE - In this Saturday, July 30, 2016, file photo, Michael Kenneth Williams, a cast member in the HBO series "The Night Of," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williams, who played the beloved character Omar Little on “The Wire,” has died. New York City police say Williams was found dead Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his apartment in Brooklyn. He was 54. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

