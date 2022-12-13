Actor Michael B. Jordan buys stake of UK club Bournemouth

Jordan, who also starred in “Black Panther” and “Just Mercy,” will work with Foley "in areas including global marketing and internationalization of the club,” Cannae's announcement said.

Foley, who is chairman of Cannae, plans to attend Bournemouth's next home game — against Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve.

“We are thrilled to enter the vast European football market at an attractively priced valuation," Foley said in Cannae’s statement.

“We can use what we learned in building the Vegas Golden Knights to create value for shareholders and fans at Bournemouth,” he continued. “English football is a growth industry, and we see an opportunity to grow this historic club by investing in its infrastructure and operations with the goal of steering Bournemouth to a long-awaited leading role in the Premier League and global football.”

Bournemouth is back in the Premier League after winning promotion from the second-tier Championship last season and has the smallest stadium in the English top flight, with a capacity of just 11,364.

Neither the club nor Cannae’s statements included a comment from Jordan.

Demin, a Russian-born businessman, first bought a stake in Bournemouth in 2011.

Bournemouth is in 14th place in the Premier League, which has paused for the World Cup.

