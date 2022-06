Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House

McConaughey, who earlier this year considered a run for governor in Texas before taking a pass, met briefly in private with President Joe Biden before addressing the White House press corps from the James Brady briefing room.

McConaughey has also met with key lawmakers this week including the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that handles gun legislation, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, and the panel’s ranking Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa,

He was expected to meet later this afternoon with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Meanwhile, the son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, last month, called on Congress to act against the "cancer of white supremacy" and the nation's epidemic of gun violence.

“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” Garnell Whitfield Jr. asked members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

McConaughey, who declined to take questions, spoke of his own connections to the town. He said his mother taught kindergarten less than a mile from Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, the site of the May 24 school shooting. He also noted that Uvalde was the place where he was taught about responsibilities that come with gun ownership.

“Uvalde is where I was taught to revere the power and the capability of the tool that we call a gun. Uvalde is where I learned responsible gun ownership,” he said.

McConaughey said he and his wife drove back to Uvalde on the day after the shooting and spent time with the families of some of the victims and others directly impacted by the rampage.

He said every parent he spoke to expressed that “they want their children’s dreams to live on.”

“They want to make their loss of life matter,” McConaughey said.

He related the personal stories of a number of the victims.

He held up artwork from Alithia Ramirez, who dreamed of attending art school in Paris. He told the story of Maite Rodriguez, an aspiring marine biologist. McConaughey's wife, Camila, sitting nearby for his speech, held the green Converse sneakers Maite regularly wore, one she drew a red heart on the right toe to represent her love for nature.

And then there was Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, 10, who loved dancing and church and already knew how to drive tractors. Ellie was looking forward to reading a Bible verse at an upcoming church service when she was killed.

McConaughey acknowledged that gun legislation would not end mass shootings but suggested that steps can be taken to lessen the chances of such tragedies happening so frequently.

"We need to invest in mental healthcare. We need safer schools. We need to restrain sensationalized media coverage. We need to restore our family values. We need to restore our American values and we need responsible gun ownership,” McConaughey said.

“Is this a cure all? Hell no, but people are hurting."

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, talks about the mass shooting in Uvalde, as he joins White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Combined Shape Caption Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, talks about the mass shooting in Uvalde, as he joins White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

