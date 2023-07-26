X

Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir 'It's Never Too Late'

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Marla Gibbs waited a long time to tell her life story

NEW YORK (AP) — Marla Gibbs has waited a long time to tell her life story.

The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to Black stories, for a memoir coming out in fall 2024. Gibbs, 92, is calling the book “It's Never Too Late," in which she traces her rise from Chicago's South Side to long-term success in Hollywood.

“My hope is that my memoir will serve as an inspiration to those that continue to show me love and support,” Gibbs said in a statement Wednesday. “I believe no matter the challenges one faces, it is never too late to turn your life around or make a difference. I am grateful and I am ready to reveal the challenges I overcame as a way of service to those who wish to transform their tests into testimonies.”

Gibbs' other credits include the films “The Visit” and “Meteor Man” and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

In Other News
1
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane's arm to...
2
Biden's son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he's expected to...
3
Boeing loses $149 million in Q2 as the plane maker is pushing ahead...
4
Niger’s president says that some presidential guard members are trying...
5
Doctors in England escalate pay dispute as they announce another 4-day...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top