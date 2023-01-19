Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains

Representatives for Sands, an English-born actor who now lives in North Hollywood, did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment or further details.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, “A Room With a View.”

He also had major roles in in 1989's “Warlock,” 1990's “Arachnophobia,” 1991′s “Naked Lunch,” 1993′s “Boxing Helena,” and 1995's “Leaving Las Vegas."

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.