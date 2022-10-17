Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53

Schank’s deadpan humor and quiet sweetness in “Movie” — including his honesty about his struggles with alcoholism and gambling addiction — made him a beloved, unforgettable figure. He hilariously provided a bloodcurdling scream for “Coven” and also composed its music. The 1999's documentary's success led to several opportunities, including a role in the 2001 film “Storytelling” and a voice cameo as himself on the animated sitcom “Family Guy.”

Bogenberger said that throughout his battles with addiction and cancer, Schank remained “one of the most kind and selfless human beings this earth was ever blessed with.”