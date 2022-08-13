Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the county's coroner's office confirmed that the comedian, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was found dead at a private residence on Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan told the newspaper that the cause of death was not known.

Entertainment companies and some of Ray's fellow comedians reacted with sadness to the news of Ray's death.