Activists stage global rallies over climate change

An environmental activist speaks during a press conference on the effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions as part of the climate strike in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The banners read: "Greenhouse gas, 50 percent down." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
An environmental activist speaks during a press conference on the effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions as part of the climate strike in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The banners read: "Greenhouse gas, 50 percent down." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Environmental activists, many of them students taking time out from school, are staging rallies around the world to demand that leaders take stronger action to curb climate change

BERLIN (AP) — Environmental activists, many of them students taking time out from school, staged rallies around the world on Friday to demand that leaders take stronger action to curb climate change amid dire warnings of an increasingly hotter globe if nothing is done soon.

The issue has climbed the political agenda in many countries as scientists are warning that the world faces dangerous temperature rises unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply in the coming years.

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg planned to take part in a protest in Berlin, two days before the German election in which climate change has been a major topic.

The issue has also topped the agenda in Iceland, which heads to the polls for general elections on Saturday. All parties running for seats in the North Atlantic island nation's parliament acknowledge global warming as a force of change in a sub-Arctic landscape, but disagree on how to respond to it.

Global climate protests were muted during the coronavirus pandemic due to restrictions on public gatherings, but with many countries relaxing rules again thousands are expected on the streets of Berlin, Milan and other large cities.

Members of the Kodaira Solar hold banners and posters during a demonstration to promote community-oriented solar energy power plants, outside a train station in Kodaira, west of Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Kodaira group, a nonprofit organization, was in solidarity with the Fridays for Future climate movement calling for the "global day of climate action." The banner at left shows a partial phrase of "Climate Disaster." The center poster reads: "Renewable energy 100% to cool down the earth." (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Members of the Kodaira Solar hold banners and posters during a demonstration to promote community-oriented solar energy power plants, outside a train station in Kodaira, west of Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Kodaira group, a nonprofit organization, was in solidarity with the Fridays for Future climate movement calling for the "global day of climate action." The banner at left shows a partial phrase of "Climate Disaster." The center poster reads: "Renewable energy 100% to cool down the earth." (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Students march as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement's initiatives, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Students march as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement's initiatives, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Students march as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement's initiatives, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Students march as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement's initiatives, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Jaenschwalde lignite-fired power plant of Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG (LEAG) in Peitz, Germany, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.The eighth global day of action of the Fridays for Future movement will take place today on Sept. 24, after more than three years of climate strike. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Jaenschwalde lignite-fired power plant of Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG (LEAG) in Peitz, Germany, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.The eighth global day of action of the Fridays for Future movement will take place today on Sept. 24, after more than three years of climate strike. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

