Activision Blizzard settles US workplace discrimination suit

California's civil rights agency sued the company in July. Employees spoke up about harassment and discrimination, signing petitions criticizing the company for its defensive reaction to the suit and staging a walkout. A shareholder has filed suit, saying Activision misled investors about the severity of its labor problems and associated legal risks. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Activision’s disclosures to investors.

The California company has said it is cooperating with various regulators and working to resolve workplace complaints. It has recently “refreshed” its human resources department and hired a new “Chief People Officer” from Disney.

“There is no place anywhere at our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who bravely shared their experiences," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in a company statement Monday. He said he was dedicated to making the company an “inclusive, respected, and respectful” workplace.

The stock has dropped about 20% since the end of June. Shares rose 2% to $76.67 in Tuesday afternoon trading.