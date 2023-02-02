ACLU settles two lawsuits of police abuse cases in Louisiana

Celestine sought damages for what his lawyers said was an illegal stop and search, excessive force and false arrest. He also said officers were indifferent to his medical needs after he fell from the fence, and that he was hospitalized with shortness of breath and a rapid heartbeat. “Mr. Celestine’s experience reflects a long trend that shows Black men are subjected to excessive force and baseless stops,” the ACLU said. “While no amount of money will ever repay the harm inflicted upon Mr. Celestine, the recent settlement allows him the ability to finally begin the healing process as he attempts to move on from this deeply traumatizing experience.”

Details of the confidential settlement were not made public.

In answering Celestine's lawsuit, lawyers for police officers Bryan Bissell, Cody O’Dell and Daniel Grijalva said they made a “lawful investigatory stop.” They admitted no liability in the settlement. The Associated Press emailed city officials Thursday seeking comment.

Earlier in the week, the ACLU chapter announced a settlement between Shreveport police and Brandon Kennedy, who said he suffered a retaliatory beating by police officer Montrell Jackson. Kennedy, who is Black, was then detained for hours in a mental health ward. He said Montrell struck him after overhearing a conversation in which Kennedy talked about bad experiences with Shreveport police and expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Terms of the Shreveport settlement were not made public and police admitted no wrongdoing.

The confidential settlements resulted from lawsuits filed as part of the ACLU of Louisiana's Justice Lab program, which enlists the aid of private attorneys in suing over racially discriminatory police practices.

The organization said in a news release that both cases underscore the need for national police reform in light of Nichols' death.

“It’s our hope that this settlement, as with every other Justice Lab settlement, will result in fewer incidents of unconstitutional policing and vicious brutality,” the organization's legal director, Nora Ahmed, said.