Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray

“You see it. You see it,” Wilson said. “This is what we’re building. This is what we’re doing. This is it. I’m so happy right now.”

Wilson has been the face of the franchise since she was drafted No. 1 by the Aces in 2018. She led the team to the WNBA Finals in 2020 before they were swept by Seattle.

Now she has a WNBA championship to go along with a NCAA title she won while starring for South Carolina as well as an Olympic gold medal.

Besides their MVP, other key players the Aces have signed for the next few seasons included WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and backcourt mate Kelsey Plum.

“Knowing that we have commitment for next season is special,” Gray said. “We’re doing it for each other and it’s created a bond.”

That bond starts at the top with Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis. He's invested heavily in the team on and off the court since he bought it in 2021. He lured Becky Hammon from the NBA by making her the first WNBA coach to have a $1-million-a-year contract and is building a brand new practice facility.

“In Vegas, we are trying to build a culture that players want to come and take part in something special, something bigger than themselves,” said Hammon, named coach of the year as she led the Aces to the title in her first year.

Hammon became the first rookie coach to win a WNBA championship.

She knows the history of the franchise, starring as a player from 2007-14. The team was swept in the 2008 WNBA Finals. Now the organization is celebrating a championship.

“I don’t know, it’s actually hard to put into words right now," Hammon said. “A little surreal. You know, when I took the job in December, I thought when I started kind of breaking down their rosters that I could do something with it. I had a vision of what I wanted to do with this team.”

Hammon's vision culminated with a title this year and there could be more on the horizon.

___

More WNBA playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-playoffs and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates with her team their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Combined Shape Caption Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates with her team their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined Shape Caption Bill Laimbeer congratulates Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, right, after her team's win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Combined Shape Caption Bill Laimbeer congratulates Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, right, after her team's win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined Shape Caption Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, right, celebrates with Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Combined Shape Caption Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, right, celebrates with Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill