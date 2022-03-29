Accused stalker of Apple CEO Tim Cook agrees to stay away

“I can't live like this anymore," Choi wrote in one email to Cook sent from an iPhone. “I want sex with you, please, please."

Cook has publicly said he is a gay man, but even after Choi acknowledges knowing that, her entreaties to him continued. “Tim, we are destined for our lives."

Apple took legal action after Choi told him last September that she intended to apply to become his “roommate” at his condominium located in Palo Alto, California — not far from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

In October, Choi showed up outside Cook's home on two separate actions and warned she “could get violent," according to court documents.

Then, in December, Choi told Cook she would forgive him for $500 million in cash.

A few weeks after that, Apple sought its temporary restraining order in a request that contended Choi “may be armed" and “intends to return to Apple's CEO residence or locate him otherwise in the near future." Choi had been living in McLean, Virginia before she began shadowing Cook in Silicon Valley.

Apple paid more than $630,000 for security measures designed to protect Cook last year, according a required company disclosure to shareholders.