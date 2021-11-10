Accused of assaulting ex, Vikes' Cook says she assaulted him

The injuries to the woman's face, Valentini said, occurred when Cook tried to stop his ex-girlfriend from assaulting one of his female guests. Valentini said the woman had also previously caused damage to Cook's property.

“We are confident a full disclosure of the facts will show Mr. Cook did nothing wrong,” Valentini said.

The Vikings said late Tuesday they were recently notified by Valentini about the situation.

“Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL," the team said in its statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time."

The Vikings play at the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend. Cook is eighth in the league with 554 rushing yards. He was drafted in the second round out of Florida State in 2017 and last year signed a contract extension worth $63 million.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL