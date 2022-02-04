Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Accused Dominican drug trafficker extradited to Puerto Rico

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
Federal authorities say an alleged drug trafficker from the Dominican Republic has been extradited to the U.S. from the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten to face charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities said Friday that an alleged drug trafficker from the Dominican Republic was extradited to the U.S. from the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten to face charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Justo Germán Rosario, known as “Papín,” is accused of importing thousands of kilograms of cocaine into Puerto Rico from places including Venezuela, Dominican Republic and St. Maarten in 2017.

Authorities said a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico indicted him in July 2020.

In Other News
1
Avalanche in Austrian Alps leaves 5 dead
2
COVID falling in 49 of 50 states as deaths near 900,000
3
Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit
4
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
5
UK's Boris Johnson ends week of turmoil in weakened position
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top