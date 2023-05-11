Academy of Country Music Awards ready to party with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks as hosts

Co-host Dolly Parton will be there to help him out if he needs it — not that either showed any worry in a recent interview. “We’ve got a script that will go by just for guidance and time for the show, but I doubt very seriously that we’ll stick to it too close,” Parton said.

"It’s fun for me as a fan because I’ve always loved this woman from distance, but we’ve never got to work like this before. So trust me, ... whether the show goes on the air or not, I’m having the best time on the planet,” Brooks said.