Academy Museum sets Bong Joon Ho, ‘Barbie’ exhibits for spring 2025

This spring the Academy Museum will take movie fans inside the mind of “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho and the world creation of Greta Gerwig’s candy-colored “Barbie.”
FILE - Filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho poses at the Whitby Hotel screening room in New York to promote his film "Parasite" on Oct. 8, 2019. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

By LINDSEY BAHR – Associated Press
Jan 30, 2025
This spring the Academy Museum will take movie fans inside the mind of "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho and the world creation of Greta Gerwig's candy-colored "Barbie." New exhibitions for Spring 2025 include deep dives into Bong Joon Ho's inspirations and the vision of the production designer team behind "Barbie," "Anna Karenina" and "Beauty and the Beast," the organization announced Thursday.

The Bong Joon Ho exhibit, opening March 22 at the Los Angeles-based museum, will highlight over 100 original items from his personal collection, including story boards, posters, creature models and props, that help paint a portrait of the Korean filmmaker from his early days in short films through his Oscar-winning triumph. He will be present for a screening series opening weekend. The museum previously highlighted the work of Agnès Varda in its “Director’s Inspirations” series.

The other major exhibit, opening May 23, will showcase the work of Oscar-nominated production designers Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, delving into how they develop a visual concept for a film. The galleries will give attendees an immersive experience with props, production materials and a re-creation of their studio space on “Barbie.”

"These exhibitions will showcase the incredible diversity of voices, stories, and cultures that have shaped the movie industry and the global film community," Academy Museum director Amy Homma said in a statement. "I am so excited for the public to celebrate and explore the imaginations and brilliance of Bong Joon Ho, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer."

FILE - The exterior of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures appears on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

FILE - Sarah Greenwood, left, and Katie Spencerarrives appear at the Oscars on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

This 2017 image released by Netflix shows filmmaker Bong Joon Ho on the set of "Okja," part of the "Director's Inspiration Bong Joon Ho" exhibit opening in March at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. (Lee Jaehyuk/Netflix via AP)

Credit: AP

This image shows concept art for characters Okja and Mija, drawn by filmmaker Bong Joon Ho for the film "Okja," part of the "Director's Inspiration Bong Joon Ho" exhibit opening in March at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. (Bong Joon Ho/Netflix via AP) .

Credit: AP

