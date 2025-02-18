AC Milan exits Champions League in 1-1 draw that sends Feyenoord to round of 16

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan was to left rue Theo Hernandez’s sending off for diving as Feyenoord advanced to the Champions League last 16 at the former European champion’s expense with a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday.

Hernandez earned his second yellow card for a dive in the 51st minute when Milan was dominating after forward Santiago Giménez's first-minute goal had leveled the tie against his former team. Feyenoord had won the first leg of the playoff 1-0 last week.