AC Milan exits Champions League in 1-1 draw that sends Feyenoord to round of 16

AC Milan's players argue with Referee Szymon Marciniak of Poland after he sent off AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, right, during Champions League, playoff second leg soccer match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb.18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

17 minutes ago
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan was to left rue Theo Hernandez’s sending off for diving as Feyenoord advanced to the Champions League last 16 at the former European champion’s expense with a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday.

Hernandez earned his second yellow card for a dive in the 51st minute when Milan was dominating after forward Santiago Giménez's first-minute goal had leveled the tie against his former team. Feyenoord had won the first leg of the playoff 1-0 last week.

But Milan’s defense looked anything but assured after Hernandez was sent off. Hugo Bueno crossed for Julián Carranza to head Feyenoord level on the night in the 73rd, giving the Dutch team a 2-1 win on aggregate.

In other playoffs later Tuesday, Bayern Munich was hosting Celtic with a 2-1 lead, Benfica was leading 1-0 before hosing Monaco, and Atalanta was 2-1 to Club Brugge before the Belgian club’s visit.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez leaves the pitch after being sent off by Referee Szymon Marciniak of Poland after his second yellow card during Champions League, playoff second leg soccer match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb.18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez leaves the pitch after being sent off by Referee Szymon Marciniak of Poland after his second yellow card during Champions League, playoff second leg soccer match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb.18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

AC Milan's players argue with Referee Szymon Marciniak of Poland after he sent off AC Milan's Theo Hernandez during Champions League, playoff second leg soccer match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb.18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Feyenoord's Julian Carranza celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during Champions League, playoff second leg soccer match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb.18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

AC Milan's Joao Felix, left, challenges for the ball with Feyenoord's Antoni Milambo during Champions League, playoff second leg soccer match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb.18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

AC Milan's Davide Bartesaghi, left, jumps for a header with Feyenoord's Anis Hadj Moussa during Champions League, playoff second leg soccer match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb.18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Feyenoord's Julian Carranza scores his side's first goal during Champions League, playoff second leg soccer match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb.18, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

