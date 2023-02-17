Abu Dhabi state gas company to sell 4% of shares in IPO

“Natural gas is central to the energy transition,” Khaled Al Zaabi, acting group CFO of ADNOC, said in a press release. “ADNOC Gas is well-positioned to responsibly harness our significant natural gas resources, while driving efficiencies, delivering value, and reliably supplying this key fuel to meet the world’s growing energy needs.”

ADNOC Gas boasts a total gas processing capacity of over 10 billion standard cubic feet per day and a liquid processing capacity of 29 million tonnes per year. ADNOC announced the discovery of up to 2 trillion standard cubic feet of gas in an offshore area in February 2022.

Oil and gas have powered the UAE's rapid transformation into a high-tech global business hub home to futuristic cities and one of the world's busiest airports. Analysts believe the Emirates is trying to maximize its profits as the world increasingly turns to renewables.

The Emirates says it has invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries and plans to invest $50 billion more in the next decade. It has also vowed to become carbon neutral by 2050, though it's unclear how it would reach that target.