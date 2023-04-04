About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs

GM hopes to get the remaining $1 billion in savings by reducing vehicle complexity and expanding use of shared parts on internal combustion and electric vehicles. It also plans to cut spending across the company, including for travel and marketing, the statement said.

At a Bank of America conference Tuesday, GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said the company will take a $1 billion charge because of the buyouts, but said it will save $1 billion per year as the workers leave later in in 2023.

The company, he said, had a goal of making attrition go faster. “You’ve got a pretty quick payback,” Jacobson said.

Last month GM offered buyouts to white-collar workers with at least five years of service, and global executives who have been with the company at least two years.

Although the 5,000 workers who will leave is enough to hold off layoffs, GM isn't ruling it out in the future. “Given the results of the program, companywide involuntary separations are not a consideration at this point,” the statement said.

Employees taking the buyouts had to sign up by March 24, and those who are approved for the packages have to leave by June 30.

U.S. salaried workers are being offered one month of pay for every year of service, up to 12 months. They’ll also get COBRA health care and part of the bonuses they would receive this year.

Last August, crosstown rival Ford Motor Co. let go of 3,000 white collar workers to cut costs and help make the costly transition from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by batteries.