Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court

Nation & World
39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections.

It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade.

Three people stood up in the courtroom in the first few minutes of Wednesday's session to denounce the abortion ruling, which came in a case from Mississippi, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Our right to choose will not be taken away,” one protester said. “Women, vote for our right to choose."

The justices did not appear to react to the disruption. The protesters did not resist when police led them away.

The court was hearing a case involving reporting requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act.

