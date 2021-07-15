'Abortion reversal' bill introduced in GOP-led Ohio House

The legislation would require physicians who perform or induce a chemical abortion to inform a patient prior to, or soon after, taking the first of two pills used in the process that it may be possible to reverse the process, a position disputed by experts.

Republican state Reps. Kyle Koehler and Sarah Fowler Arthur, the bill's sponsors, characterized the proposal as an extension of Ohio's existing informed consent laws. Their legislation was supported and praised by Ohio Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion organization.