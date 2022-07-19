Abortion doctor signals she'll sue Indiana AG over comments

"Mr. Rokita’s false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession constitute defamation," the claim reads. “The statements have been and continue to be published by or on behalf of Mr. Rokita and the Office of the Attorney General.”

After the news of the 10-year-old's abortion broke, Rokita told Fox he would investigate whether Bernard violated child abuse notification or abortion reporting laws. He also said his office would look into whether anything Bernard said to the Indianapolis Star about the girl's case violated federal medical privacy laws. Rokita offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing.

Records obtained by The Associated Press and local news outlets show that Bernard submitted her report about the girl's abortion on July 2, which is within Indiana’s required three-day reporting period for an abortion performed on a girl younger than 16.

Rokita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Indiana Democratic Party criticized Rokita for the impact the lawsuit would have on taxpayers.

“Hoosier taxpayers will now have to pay for Attorney General Todd Rokita’s national smear campaign against a doctor who helped a 10-year-old rape survivor attain a legal and safe abortion,” party spokesperson Drew Anderson wrote in an email.

