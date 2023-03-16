Abortion ban after 6-weeks moves forward in Florida

Opponents said that by the time a woman finds out she's pregnant, it's either too late to get an abortion or there's too little time to arrange one, especially for victims of rape and incest. They said trying to obtain an abortion will be even more difficult for women in rural areas with limited health care.

“This bill is too restrictive. The amount of paperwork that a woman has to go through to show that they are raped is retraumatizing,” said Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman, adding most rapes aren't reported.

But she also recognized that Republicans will get what they want.

"You are going to have the votes, you have a supermajority. There will essentially be an outright abortion ban in the state of Florida,” she said. “I can do math.”

The House bill has one more committee stop before being heard by the full chamber. A similar Senate bill has been assigned to two committees and will be heard for the first time next week. The House and Senate leaders have expressed support for the legislation.