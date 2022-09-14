'Abbot Elementary' creator wants focus on show, not Kimmel

Brunson was scheduled to appear later Wednesday as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Both share a network home on ABC.

“I'm anticipating that we are going to have a good old-fashioned time,” Brunson said Wednesday. “I have talked with Jimmy since, and I think no matter what it’s important" to showcase that “Abbott Elementary” returns Sept. 21 for season two.

Backstage Monday, Brunson said the bit didn't bother her "that much" and noted that Kimmel has been a booster of her and "Abbott Elementary." If she decides she's mad at him, a smiling Brunson added, she might "punch him in the face" during her appearance on his show.