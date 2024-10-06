Aaron Rodgers becomes the 9th NFL player to throw for 60,000 yards

The four-time NFL MVP joins a list that is led by Tom Brady (89,214 yards) and includes Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre — whom Rodgers backed up for three years in Green Bay.

After Favre (71,838 yards), the list continues with Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan and Dan Marino.

Ryan was the eighth player to join the list and the second fastest (223 games). Brees was the quickest, reaching the mark in 215 games.

Rodgers entered Sunday's game needing 96 passing yards to hit 60,000.

Also Sunday, the 20-year veteran passed Marino for seventh on the NFL's list for total yards passing in both regular-season and playoff games. He entered needing 74 to do so.

