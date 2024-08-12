Aaron Rai takes advantage of Max Greyserman's late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship

Aaron Rai took advantage of Max Greyserman’s late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title

Nation & World
Updated 22 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aaron Rai took advantage of Max Greyserman's late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title.

Rai closed with a 6-under 64, with the 29-year-old Englishman making a 6 1/2-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to post at 18-under 262 in the regular-season finale at Sedgefield Country Club.

Greyserman, the 29-year-old former Duke player, shot 69 to finish two strokes back on a day when everyone played 36 holes and some a few more in the event washed out by rain Thursday and delayed Friday and Saturday.

Rai was four strokes back after Greyserman holed out from 91 yards for eagle on the par-4 13th, then had an unexpected share of the lead a hole later when Greyserman drove out-of-bounds and made a quadruple-bogey 8 on 14.

Greyserman — who shot 60 in the second round — birdied the par-5 15th to pull a shot ahead, then four-putted the par-3 16th for a double bogey and parred the last two holes.

J.J. Spaun (64) and Ryo Hisatsune (67) tied for third at 15 under. Amateur Luke Clanton bogeyed the final two holes for a 69 to tie for fifth with Austin Eckroat (67) at 14 under.

Second-round leader Matt Kuchar was tied for 12th at 11 under when he elected to stop play on the 18th because of darkness. He will return Monday morning to finish.

He needed a victory to extend his FedEx Cup playoff streak. He was the only player to reach every previous postseason.

The top 70 on the points list qualified for the playoff opener next week in Tennessee.

