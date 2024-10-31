Aaron Judge breaks out of slump with 1st World Series home run for Yankees

Juan Soto was aboard after drawing a one-out walk.

It was the 16th postseason homer and third this year for Judge, expected to win his second AL MVP award in three years next month. He hadn't gone deep in 29 plate appearances since a tying drive at Cleveland late in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 17.

Judge also homered in Game 2 of that series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with another home run off Flaherty, giving the Yankees back-to-back homers in a World Series for the fifth time and first since Thurman Munson and Reggie Jackson connected in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium in 1977.

