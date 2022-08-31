Aaron Donald on helmet swing: 'It was just a practice'

Donald isn’t subject to punishment from the NFL because the incident occurred during practice and teams are responsible for disciplining their players.

The defending Super Bowl champions begin the season next Thursday night at home against the Buffalo Bills. Donald is planning to play. The 31-year-old superstar defensive lineman is hoping to help the Rams become the first repeat champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

“Just trying to relive all that over again, trying to accomplish that, being a world champion all over again,” he said. “That’s the biggest motivation. I was motivated to get there, but once you accomplish that and you get to see what that feels like, it makes you want it that much more. So that’s just the motivation, just to relive that all over again.”

The Rams restructured Donald’s contract in the offseason, giving him $65 million in guarantees over the next two seasons and $95 million through 2024.

Donald, who had 12 1/2 sacks last season, isn't slowing down. He's taking steps to improve his recovery process and ensure his body can withstand the rigors of the NFL.

“Being an older player, 31 years old, being able to have the work ethic I got, the one thing that I needed to do a lot better is recover and take care of my body,” Donald said. “So, obviously, being able to partner with Dr. Teal’s, a product that I use weekly, been using for years, that I truly believe in to truly help my body recover, add that to my routine with what I do with massages and soak 15, 20 minutes, two or three times a week, it’s something I kind of live by now, honestly. That’s my main focus. I’ve got the work ethic and now making sure I have the recovery part so I can play at a high level.”

