A woman and her 2 young daughters are in a hospital after a 'corrosive substance' attack in London

A woman and her two young daughters are in a hospital with serious injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
39 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother near Clapham Common, a residential area in south London, on Wednesday evening.

The woman and the 3-year-old girl suffered potentially life-changing injuries, police said.

Police said a manhunt was underway to find the suspect, who they believe is known to the woman.

Three members of the public who tried to help the family were also admitted to the hospital with minor burn injuries. Five police officers at the scene were also being treated in the hospital for injuries.

“We believe the man and woman are known to each other. Our investigation is in its early stages and we are working to establish why this awful incident has happened,” said superintendent Gabriel Cameron.

“While this appears a targeted attack, he is a dangerous individual and we urgently need to find him," he added.

Police said the suspect fled on foot after he crashed into a stationary vehicle in his attempt to drive away from the scene.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Indian police clear a suspected Chinese spy pigeon after eight months...
2
Shell profits plunge last year from a record high as oil and natural...
3
At least 30 journalists, lawyers and activists hacked with Pegasus in...
4
European Union agrees on a new 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine...
5
UK judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit over dossier containing 'shocking...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top