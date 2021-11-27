A victorious return: US women beat Australia 3-0

The best Australian chance came from Kyah Simon, who missed from inside the six-yard box when the goal was open.

It was the first time since April 9, 2013, that the U.S. had a starting XI with every player under the age of 30. The average age of the starting side Saturday was 26 years, making it youngest starting lineup to take the field for the USWNT since April 5, 2018.

Horan and Tierna Davidson were the only players in this starting side who started in the most recent match with the Matildas in the Olympic bronze medal game on Aug. 5 in Tokyo, a match won 4-3 by the Americans. Lavelle and Emily Sonnett also saw action in that match as second-half substitutes.

The U.S. women have won the World Cup four times, including the last time in France in 2019. Australia and New Zealand will co-host the next World Cup in 2023, with the tournament's first match scheduled for 600 days from Saturday.

The last time the Americans played in Australia was while winning the silver medal at the 2000 Olympics.

The teams will meet again Tuesday in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption United States' Ashley Hatch celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the international soccer match between the United States and Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Matilda's Kyah Simon takes a shot at goal during the international soccer match between the United States and Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Matilda's Ellie Carpenter, left, and United States' Emily Fox battle for the ball during the international soccer match between the United States and Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Matilda's Ellie Carpenter, left, and United States' Emily Fox battle for the ball during the international soccer match between the United States and Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Matilda's Kyah Simon reacts after a missed shot at goal during the international soccer match between the United States and Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Matilda's Sam Kerr, left, and United States' Alana Cook battle for the ball during the international soccer match between the United States and Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker