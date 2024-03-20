A Tennessee fisherman reeled in a big one. It turned out to be an alligator

Alligators are not native to that part of Tennessee and are considered Class 1 wildlife species, which are those that are inherently dangerous to humans and may only be possessed by permitted exhibitors or commercial propagators.

Matthew Cameron, regional communications coordinator for TWRA, said the alligator was taken to Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue, an exotic animal rescue facility in Clinton, Tennessee.

“While the origin of the alligator is unclear, it is evident that it was being illegally held in captivity and possibly released into Norris Lake,” Cameron said in an email.

Cameron said the zoo doesn't normally house alligators, so the operators are looking for a permanent home for the alligator.