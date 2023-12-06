A survivor is pulled out of a Zambian mine nearly a week after being trapped. Dozens remain missing

A body was also recovered a few hours after the miner's rescue but was yet to be identified, the statement added.

Zambian authorities have differed on exactly how many miners they believe were trapped when tunnels they were digging late Thursday collapsed on them. Government officials have said there were more than 30 miners trapped underground, while the District Commissioner of the area said there were at least 36.

Zambia mines minister Paul Kabuswe said 25 families in the region have come forward to report missing relatives.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema visited the site of the disaster on Tuesday and said he hoped that there were survivors. A rescuer said earlier in the week that they had heard multiple voices coming from under the rubble at one of the tunnel sites.

Rescuers say they have been working constantly since last Friday to clear debris and pump water out of the area where the tunnels are.

