A-Smith 3 TDs, Baylor beats future B12 foe, No. 19 BYU 38-24

Hall finished 22-of-31 passing for 342 yards, with four completions of at least 45 yards, and had a nifty 56-yard TD run on a fourth-and-1. Puka Nacua finished with five catches for 168 yards, with three of the long passes before a 16-yard TD in the closing minutes.

The Cougars got to within 17-14 on Hall's TD run, when he initially lined up under center before dropping back into shotgun formation. He faked a handoff right before going around the left side untouched, with head coach Kalani Sitake, the former BYU running back, doing a celebratory sprint down the sideline when Hall broke free.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: Aside from Hall's long TD run, the Cougars couldn't get anything going on the ground. Tyler Allgeier had a 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter for BYU's only lead, but he finished with 15 carries for 33 yards. He came in averaging 106.2 yards per game, but he extended his TD streak to five consecutive games.

Baylor: The Bears, who went 2-7 in coach Dave Aranda's debut last season, already are bowl eligible with five games remaining in the regular season. Baylor has two wins against Top 25 teams after none since 2015.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

BYU likely will fall out of the poll only two weeks after peaking at No. 10. Baylor, among the first few teams out last week, could potentially get back into the Top 25 for the second time this season.

UP NEXT

BYU: The Cougars are on the road for the third time in four weeks Saturday at Washington State.

Baylor: After an open date, the Bears play their third consecutive home game on Oct. 30 against No. 25 Texas.

