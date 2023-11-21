A shooter wounded 4 in Ohio Walmart store before killing himself, police say

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — Walmart says it is working closely with investigators to try to determine why a shooter opened fire at one of its stores in Ohio and wounded four people before killing himself.

The attack was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area.

“The conditions of the victims right now is unknown" but all were taken to hospitals for treatment, police Capt. Scott Molnar said at a news conference.

Police also said the shooter died after apparently shooting himself. His name, a motive for the attack and other details weren't immediately released.

Police earlier said on social media that the store had been cleared and secured and there wasn't any “active threat.”

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene,” Walmart said in a statement.

The shooting happened a day after two people were shot and killed outside a Walmart in south Anchorage, Alaska. Police are still searching for a suspect in that case. The store was evacuated before closing for the day, and officers helped people reach their vehicles.

