A second man is charged over fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister Starmer

A second man has been charged over a series of fires that targeted properties linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a security roundtable meeting at the 6th European Political Community summit on Friday May 16, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a security roundtable meeting at the 6th European Political Community summit on Friday May 16, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
Nation & World
21 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — A second man was charged Tuesday over a series of fires that targeted properties linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, police said.

Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, from Romford, east London, is accused of arson with intent to endanger life, the Metropolitan Police said. He had been arrested at Luton Airport, north of London, on Saturday.

Last week, Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, appeared in court on charges of setting fire to Starmer's family home, along with a property where he once lived and a small SUV he had sold. Lavrynovych, 21, didn't enter a plea Friday at Westminster Magistrates' Court to three counts of arson with intent to endanger life but denied the charges in a police interview.

An unnamed 34-year-old was also arrested Monday in Chelsea, west London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, the Met said. He remains in custody.

No injuries were reported from the fires, which occurred on three nights in north London between May 8 and May 12.

Starmer and his family had moved into the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence after he was elected in July.

Fire damage is seen in the doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police Community Support Officers and Police Officers stand on the street near a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

