BreakingNews
Springfield schools to provide supplies, backpacks to K-8 students
X

A Russian warplane on a training mission crashes into the Sea of Azov, but the pilot survives

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Russian authorities say that a Russian warplane has crashed into the sea during a training mission and its pilot bailed out to safety

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed into the sea on Monday during a training mission in southern Russia and its pilot bailed out to safety, Russian authorities said.

The regional administration of the Krasnodar region said that the Su-25 ground attack jet crashed into the Sea of Azov. It said that pilot ejected and was evacuated by emergency teams.

Russian media carried a video of the plane falling into the sea just off a crowded beach on the Yeysk Spit.

The Su-25 is a twin-engine ground attack aircraft that has been in service with the Soviet and Russian air forces since 1980s. It has been used extensively during Russia's action in Ukraine.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street opens mixed ahead of more earnings...
2
Flying Russian flags, more Wagner troops roll into Belarus as part of...
3
Japan's prime minister visits the UAE as part of a Gulf trip focused on...
4
Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries...
5
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top