A quiet weekend at the box office with ‘The Beekeeper' on top and some Oscar boosts

Paramount's " Mean Girls " musical, which is also in its third weekend, was close behind, with $7.3 million. The movie has now earned $60.8 million in North America.

In third place, Warner Bros.' " Wonka " added $5.9 million in its seventh weekend as the Timothée Chalamet-led musical inches closer to $200 million domestic. It's currently at $195.2 million domestic.

Rounding out the top five were Universal and Illumination’s “Migration,” with $5.1 million, which pushed it over the $100 million mark domestically, and Sony's romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” with $4.8 million, bringing its total to $71.2 million.

This was the first moviegoing weekend following Oscar nominations. While many top contenders are already available to watch in the home, including "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Holdovers," several films still in theaters got sizable boosts from the buzz. Amazon and MGM's "American Fiction," nominated for five awards, including best picture and best actor for Jeffrey Wright, got a 65% bump in its seventh week, with $2.9 million in ticket sales.

Searchlight’s “Poor Things,” nominated for 11 Oscars including best picture, best director and best actress for Emma Stone, is also expected to get a big boost. On Friday, in its eighth weekend, it earned $849,000.

And A24’s “The Zone of Interest,” which had five nominations, including best picture and best director for Johathan Glazer, expanded to 317 screens, where it earned $1.1 million. The studio said most audiences in top markets were under 35.

Universal had leading Oscar nominee “Oppenheimer” in 1,262 theaters, where it earned an additional million dollars this weekend. Focus Features also added 1,140 screens for its big Oscar contender, Alexander Payne's “The Holdovers,” which is also streaming on Peacock. It added an estimated $520,000, bringing its running total to $19.3 million.

