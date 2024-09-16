A pipeline has exploded and is on fire in a Houston suburb, forcing evacuations

Video footage from KTRK showed a park near the fire had been damaged and firefighters pouring water on homes near the blaze.

Officials have ordered residents in the Brookglen neighborhood area near the fire to evacuate, Lee Woodward, a La Porte city spokesperson said in an email.

“Please avoid the area and follow law enforcement direction. Further details will be released as available,” Woodward said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.