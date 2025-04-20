A Pentecostal church in South Africa holds mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous

Sunday's ceremonies would see some men marry their sixth or seventh wives, church spokesperson Vusi Ndala said. Other grooms were set to marry multiple brides at one time, Ndala said.

"Polygamy is not only embraced but held in high regard" in the church, Ndala said.

The International Pentecost Holiness Church was founded in South Africa in the early 1960s. It is an African-initiated church, meaning it was founded by Africans rather than foreign missionaries, and blends Pentecostal beliefs with local traditions.

The church has held mass weddings before, including in 2023 when around 400 couples or bridal parties tied the knot. It says this year's event was its largest by far.

Ndala said the large number of people being married this year was because of “a large number of men marrying more than one wife at a go.”

In some cases, grooms brought their current wife or wives to be with them for their new marriage.

The weddings were held at the church's headquarters, a huge, dome-shaped building in the town of Heidelberg, near Johannesburg, that can seat 60,000 people.

The congregants who were being married waited in long white tents set up in open fields next to the church building, where they were given bridal flowers, food packs and water. They then filed into the church building in long queues, the women wearing white bridal gowns and many of the men in matching white suits and red ties.

Polygamy is legal in South Africa if the union is registered as a customary marriage.

