A Norwegian man awoke to find a grounded cargo ship had narrowly missed his home

Images show the ship’s red and green bow just meters (yards) from Helberg’s house. He told NRK the only damage was to a heating pump's wire.

Authorities say they received reports that the NCL Salten had run aground shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. No injuries or oil spills were reported.

Efforts to refloat the ship at high tide were unsuccessful Thursday.

Shipping company NCL said in a statement it was aware of police statements saying they had one suspect. The company said it was cooperating with the investigation.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached Friday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP