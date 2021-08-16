'A new day': Opposition leader elected president in Zambia

“It is indeed a new day. Change is here," said Hichilema on Monday. "Let’s put the past behind us. We are not going into office to arrest those who arrested us … to replace those that have been very violent against our people only to start a new wave of violence.”

Hichilema, a 59-year old businessman contesting the presidency for the sixth time, promised democratic reforms, investor-friendly economic policies, better debt management as well as “zero tolerance” to corruption and patronage that allegedly characterized Lungu’s administration.

Hichilema garnered more than half of the nearly 5 million votes cast to win the presidency outright, without having to go to a runoff election. About 80% of the country's registered voters cast their ballots.

Hichilema will become Zambia’s seventh president since the reintroduction of multi-party democracy in 1991 by founding president, the late Kenneth Kaunda, who had ruled the country as a one-party state for more than two decades.

Hichilema narrowly lost two previous elections to Lungu in 2015 and 2016. His support grew in each of those polls and in 2016 he lost by just 100,000 votes.

Zambians celebrated overnight, with hundreds of Hichilema's frenzied supporters turning his home on the outskirts of the capital, Lusaka, into a party zone.

Hichilema has his work cut out for him, as his supporters are looking to him to increase employment and cut out corruption. “We will fix this!” was one of his popular campaign slogans.

Zambia recorded economic progress for more than a decade and achieved middle-income status in 2011, but now the country is beset by high inflation, high debt and allegations of corruption.

The COVID-19 pandemic hurt the already stuttering economy even further. Lockdown measures pushed Zambia into its first recession since 1998 and the economy contracted by 1.2%, according to the World Bank.

An easing of the lockdown measures in the latter part of 2020 and the global rise in copper prices resulted in some recovery, although inflation reached a high of 22% in February this year, according to the World Bank.

Hichilema's supporters celebrated on Lusaka's streets and at Hichilema’s residence where hundreds cheered as police began guarding the home. Some of Zambia's service chiefs also visited the residence, signaling a transition in progress.

“For once I don’t have to run away from the police or soldiers. Things have indeed changed,” said a supporter, Salma Mwewa.

“I am very happy but also very tired from all the campaigning and then the partying last night,” said Stali Boma, wearing red overalls featuring a portrait of Hichilema.

“We have been waiting for this for too long. There are many problems in Zambia so we will be patient with HH but we expect to see some change," she said. "If he fails after 5 years, we boot him out. He will join Lungu in retirement.”

Caption Zambian president elect Hakainde Hichilema addresses a press conference at his residence in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday Aug, 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency after defeating President Edgar Lungu with more than 50% of the vote. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption Supporters of Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema remove campaign posters of Zambian President Edgar Lungu from street poles in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday Aug, 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency after taking more than 50% of the vote. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption Zambian president elect Hakainde Hichilema wipes away tears from his eyes as he addresses a press conference at his residence in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday Aug, 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency after defeating President Edgar Lungu with more than 50% of the vote. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption A supporter of Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, uses his teeth to tear apart a campaign cloth with a portrait of outgoing Zambian President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday Aug, 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency after taking more than 50% of the vote. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption Supporters of Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema remove campaign posters of Zambian President Edgar Lungu from street poles in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday Aug, 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency after taking more than 50% of the vote. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption Supporters of Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema celebrate on the streets of Lusaka, Zambia, Monday Aug, 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency after taking more than 50% of the vote. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption Supporters of Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema remove campaign posters of Zambian President Edgar Lungu from street poles in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday Aug, 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency after taking more than 50% of the vote. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption Zambian President elect Hakainde Hichilema addresses a press conference at his residence in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country’s presidency after taking more than 50% of the vote. Hichilema was declared president–elect by Esau Chulu, chairman of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, early Monday after results for 155 of the country’s 156 constituencies were announced. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi