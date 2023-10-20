A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home Thursday night, police said.
Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Wilkinson was taken from the home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office is investigating the fatal shooting.
In Other News
1
Stock market today: Asian shares slip further as higher US 10-year...
2
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected...
3
Britain's Labour opposition has won 2 big prizes in momentum-building...
4
Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by US...
5
Live updates | Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the...