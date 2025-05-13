A man has been arrested over a fire at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's private house

LONDON (AP) — British police said Tuesday that they have arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life over a fire at the London house where U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer lived before he was elected to lead the country.

The 21-year-old was arrested early Tuesday over three fires that police say may be linked — a blaze early Monday that damaged the door of Starmer's private house in the Kentish Town neighborhood, a nearby vehicle fire a day earlier, and a May 8 door fire at a property in another part of north London.