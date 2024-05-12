A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and a depth of 47 miles (75 kilometers).

In Mexico, there were no immediate reports of damage, but more mountainous, remote parts of the border are prone to landslides.

Across the border Guatemala's national disaster prevention agency shared photos of small landslides onto highways in the Quetzaltenango region and large cracks in walls in a hospital in San Marcos on its social media accounts, but there were no reports of deaths.

In Tapachula, near the border, civil defense brigades were moving through the city looking for signs of damage.

Didier Solares, an official with Suchiate's Civil Defense agency, said so far they had not found damage.

“Luckily, everything is good,” Solares said. “We are talking with companies, to the (rural areas) via radio and there's nothing, there's no damage thank God,” he said.

The early morning quake still gave people a fright.

In the mountainous and picturesque colonial city of San Cristobal, the shaking was strong.

“Here we got up because we have the seismic alert service,” said resident Joaquin Morales. “The alert woke me up because it comes 30 seconds before (the quake).”

In Tuxtla Chico, a town near Tapachula, María Guzmán, a teacher said: “It was horrible, it felt strong. It was a real scare.”