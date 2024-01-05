A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California. No injuries are reported

It came less than a week after a similar quake with a magnitude of 4.1 also hit the Los Angeles area and was felt by people watching the Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year's Day.

Michael Guardado, who works at the front desk of the San Bernardino National Forest's Lytle Creek Ranger Station, said after Friday's quake the “building shook hard" and he had heard that “a lot of rocks” had fallen onto Lytle Creek Road.

Cari Torguson, a bartender at Melody’s Place in Lytle Creek, said she felt “a hard boom and a shake.”

“It wasn’t very long, but it was scary,” she told The Associated Press.

A decorative glass mushroom above the bar fell and broke, and a jar of instant coffee toppled off a shelf in the adjoining store, she said. Only a handful of people were inside the building.

The quake was centered within miles of the home of minor league baseball's Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. “What's in a name, you say,” the team quipped on social media.

The tremor was felt as a slight rocking in downtown Los Angeles. Shaking was also reported in several surrounding counties and cities including Long Beach, more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Lytle Creek.

The quake occurred in Cajon Pass, where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together, veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said in a social media post. In 1970 there was a magnitude 5.2 quake with a 4.0 foreshock close to the same location, she said.