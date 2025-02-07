A look at the hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas, by the numbers

Hamas on Monday accused Israel of delaying the entry of tents, mobile homes, fuel and other humanitarian supplies, among other alleged violations of the agreement. Israel has also accused Hamas of violating the truce and condemned the parading of hostages before crowds in previous releases.

So far, Israel and Hamas have completed five exchanges in the first phase of the ceasefire, freeing 21 hostages and more than 730 prisoners. Hamas had agreed to release 33 hostages for nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees during this phase.

Negotiations have begun on a second phase aimed at returning the remaining hostages, releasing additional prisoners and ending the war.

Here are details on the hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023:

Total captured: 251

Hostages freed in exchanges or other deals: 130

Bodies of dead hostages retrieved by Israeli troops: 40

Hostages rescued alive: 8

Hostages still in captivity: 73, of whom Israel has declared 34 to be dead.

Of those still being held:

Women and children: 3 ( A mother and her two young sons.)

Israeli soldiers: 13, of whom 6 are still believed to be alive.

Non-Israelis: 5 ( 3 Thais, 1 Nepalese, 1 Tanzanian), of whom 2 (1 Thai and 1 Nepalese) are believed to still be alive.

Separately:

Israelis in Gaza since before the Oct. 7, 2023, attack: 3 (the body of one soldier killed in the 2014 war and two civilians who entered Gaza on their own in 2014 and 2015 and are believed to be alive)

___

