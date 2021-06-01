A-list shows returning to Atlantic City with Guns N' Roses

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon, although fan club and other presales will begin before that.

Other big-name acts are due to play Atlantic City this summer and fall, some of which were rescheduled from last year when the pandemic forced the casinos to close for 3 1/2 months, and to operate at reduced capacity even after they opened.

Those restrictions, since lifted, made it impossible to book A-list acts because only a small percentage of seats could be sold.

This year's scheduled shows include Kiss, Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley and Pitbull, all at Hard Rock; Phish on the beach; Michael Buble at Boardwalk Hall; Jerry Seinfeld at the Borgata, and the Beach Boys and Alice Cooper in separate shows at the Ocean casino.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC