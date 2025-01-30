A Lim Kim opens 4-shot lead in 1st round of LPGA season opener

A Lim Kim shot a bogey-free, 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead in the opening round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the LGPA Tour season opener
Patty Tavatanakit lines up putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Patty Tavatanakit lines up putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
Nation & World
Jan 30, 2025
X

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Lim Kim shot a bogey-free, 7-under 65 on Thursday to take a four-shot lead in the opening round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the LGPA Tour season opener.

The 29-year-old Kim, a two-time winner on tour including the U.S. Women's Open in 2020, birdied three of her final five holes at Lake Nona to separate herself from Patty Tavatanakit and Jin Young Ko, who each shot 69.

“My shot is good. Putting it good. Everything is good. Cool,” Kim said.

The South Korean player has a home in Orlando but said she hadn't been practicing much leading up to the season opener.

“In January I focus on my body, not practicing. But today really surprised, yeah,” she said.

Rose Zhang, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green and Celine Boutier were among a big group of players at 2 under. Top-ranked Nelly Korda opened with a 71 and No. 2 Lydia Ko, the defending champion, missed five putts between 3 and 7 feet and shot 73.

Former major league pitcher Mark Mulder led the celebrity field. He was the winner in 2017.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Nelly Korda tees off on the eight hole during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brooke Henderson tees off the first hole during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nelly Korda, left, and Annika Sorenstam, right, talk on the eighth hole during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Leona Maguire putts on the ninth green during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Clippers are trading Tucker and Bamba to the Jazz for Eubanks and...
2
Paramilitary group attacks an open market in Sudan, killing 54 people...
3
3 more massage therapists accuse Ravens' Tucker of sexually...
4
A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores 7 seconds into a game...
5
Recovery crews return to the Potomac debris after the deadly plane and...