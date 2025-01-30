A Lim Kim opens 4-shot lead in 1st round of LPGA season opener

“My shot is good. Putting it good. Everything is good. Cool,” Kim said.

The South Korean player has a home in Orlando but said she hadn't been practicing much leading up to the season opener.

“In January I focus on my body, not practicing. But today really surprised, yeah,” she said.

Rose Zhang, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green and Celine Boutier were among a big group of players at 2 under. Top-ranked Nelly Korda opened with a 71 and No. 2 Lydia Ko, the defending champion, missed five putts between 3 and 7 feet and shot 73.

Former major league pitcher Mark Mulder led the celebrity field. He was the winner in 2017.

